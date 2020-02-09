LeBron James speaks at his Dunk Tribute To Kobe Bryant | Sport

There have been all kinds of tributes to it Kobe Bryant and LeBron James has certainly shown love for the Lakers icon, both on Instagram and in the Staples Center.

Perhaps James’ biggest tribute was to the Houston Rockets on Thursday evening (February 6) when he was assisted in an escape that imitated a play that Kobe made 19 years ago.

James threw an enormous upside down opinion that, after a comparison video was made, exactly resembled a Bryant in the same building in 2001. He was later asked about the opinion. The 35-year-old claims that he did not do it intentionally.

“I didn’t really determine that until I jumped,” James said on Saturday ESPN. “I just jumped and figured it out a bit, and then … it’s crazy how exactly the same opinion is, the same exact hoop that Kobe did (it on) – what, 19 years ago or something? That was fun. “

Now James believes it was his old friend who led his dunk decision from further. “Have you ever seen the movie ‘The 6th Man’?” he said, referring to the 1997 Marlon Wayans movie. “Kobe came down, put himself in my body and gave me that loser during that break.”

Although the Lakers lost 121-111, LeBron’s opinion will be very memorable. He is just happy that the piece goes into history. “It’s crazy, it’s crazy,” he said. “So far, I have had a part of my history between that correlation between me and Kobe, that game, I think it’s beautiful, beautiful, pretty amazing. I’m glad I did it in a Laker uniform.”

