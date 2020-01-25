On Thursday, January 23, some famous people were at the Barclays Center to see the Los Angeles Lakers compete against the Brooklyn Nets.

None more famous than the 42nd President of the United States, William Jefferson Clinton,

Clinton sat at the court, as he usually does when playing Nets games, and watched the Lakers defeat Nets 128-113.

After the game, the former president took photos with LeBron James and chatted Anthony Davis and Dwight Howardaccording to TMZ.

Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan and NBA champion Matt Barnes were also in the house and saw themselves chatting with Bill.

USA TODAY Sports reports that James said, “Between him and Barack (Obama), my presidents, guys I just admired when Bill was in office and obviously when Barack was in office.” It’s just surreal to have a personal relationship with Barack and approach Bill, and he knows me. “

LeBron continued: “I know that you will all get sick and tired of hearing about the child from Akron. They have no idea where I come from and what the chances are that I can shake the President of the United States. It’s crazy to have the hands of the States and to have first names. ”

The Lakers are 36-9 and have the best record in the Western Conference.