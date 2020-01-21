LeBron James Says Fan Was `` Disrespectful '' For Throwing Something To Son Bronny

LeBron James is upset after a fan threw something at his older son during his son’s basketball game.

On Monday, LeBron James and LeBron James Jr., known as Bronny, played basketball games in Massachusetts.

LeBron James was able to watch his son play in his high school game at Springfield before the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Boston Celtics later that evening.

Bronny James is a freshman at Sierra Canyon, a private school near Los Angeles that has become a pipeline for future college and NBA stars. His team played a national calendar and faced Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Virginia.

During the match, a fan threw something at Bronny James, hitting him on the back as he prepared to enter the ball. The game was briefly interrupted and security was called, but it is unclear what was launched.

After his game against the Celtics, LeBron James stated that he was sitting on the opposite end of the floor from his son’s game and that he did not realize what had happened until later. saw it on video.

“It (explicative) made me crazy when I saw it,” said LeBron James.

LeBron tweeted a video of the incident, writing, “Hate has no age limit!” He followed this up with the face-palm emoji and wrote: “#JamesGang is made for him and well equipped. As we move forward.”

“It’s just disrespectful,” said James. “He was also a small child. I don’t know how old this little child was. I don’t know if he learned it by himself, or he learned it at home, whatever the case may be, but it’s just disrespectful. I wonder how old this child is. “

ESPN said Bronny James did not speak to reporters after the game. Instead, Bronny James’ teammates spoke for him.

“He never lets anyone confuse him,” said ESPN senior Ziaire Williams. “You’d be surprised at everything he has to go through. It’s not fair, you know. He doesn’t let himself be bothered at all. Really, I learned from him. Honestly, he teaches me this kind and he’s younger than me. “

LeBron James, of his older son, said, “He’s cool and calm – he’s better than his mom and dad, let’s just say that. It is. He is better than his mother and father for some of the things he drops off his shoulder. Well, I guess he takes it out on me because I left a lot (explanatory) too.

“He’s a great kid, and more importantly, he loves being with his teammates, being a great kid, being a model citizen in the community and playing the game he likes to play, being his brother’s big brother and from his sister. “

The Sierra Canyon then lost, 70-62. The Lakers later lost 139-107.

“The only bad thing about today is that I took two L’s,” said LeBron James with a smile. “The James gang took two Ls today, but there are always better days.”