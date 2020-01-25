Photo: ClutchPoints

The Los Angeles Lakers everyone looks from above. The Lakers took first place in the Western Conference, and it is now clear that this team is the best and most accredited team that won the 2020 NBA finals. Some may wonder why the Lakers are the best team. The answer is very simple Lebron James,

All doubts have been cleared up

Some doubted LeBron’s performance this season. His career is clear, LeBron has played 8 of the last nine NBA finals. But age isn’t on LeBron’s side. At 35, some thought LeBron wouldn’t do it the way it used to. LeBron James’ outstanding performance completely eliminated doubts.

New record is coming soon

As if that weren’t enough, LeBron James has not only cleared the skeptics’ doubts about his performance, but he’s also preparing for a new record. If James scores 18 points against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, he will pass Kobe Bryant a surprising achievement for third place in the all-time highscore table. This new record actually comes in the current season and not at the end of his career as is so often the case. In the middle of the season, LeBron is preparing to become one of the best ever in the NBA.

Indeed, these performances open the duel Giannīs Antetokounmpo as best MVP, Who would have thought that? If LeBron wins the MVP this year, it’s because of its unprecedented ability to improve its teammates.