LeBron James tripled Thursday night with 27 points (11/19 FG, 3/6 3PT, 2/2 FT), 12 boards and 10 assists, adding a theft and a block in 34 minutes of action in the Los Angeles Lakers 128- 113 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. James is 18 points away from overtaking Kobe Bryant in the NBA standings. Anthony Davis had 16 points along with 11 rebounds and Dwight Howard added 14 points and 12 boards when he started the season. LA made a seasonal high of 19 3-pointers. The Lakers top the Western Coference with a record 36: 9 while the Nets, who have lost 12 of their last 14 games, dropped to 18: 25. After the match, James shared his thoughts on LAL’s performance, idols and the NBA All-Star game:

“Being connected to the big ones means a lot to me. I grew up with the idol from Michael & Kobe and was inspired by their craft and their stories.” @KingJames on the big picture of third place in the all-time NBA standings. pic.twitter.com/7Y1E5kIewD

James gets his 10th triple double of the season:

