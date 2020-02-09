LeBron James dishes for Dwight Howard for beautiful rose-oop slam

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Sport TODAY

The Los Angeles Lakers heard a lot of laughter when they signed Dwight Howard this offseason. It is now Howard and LeBron James who smile and have fun, especially after creating a beautiful alley on Saturday night.

LeBron, who entered the night and led the NBA in assists, continued to pass beautiful passes and set his teammates for easy buckets against the Golden State Warriors. When LeBron saw his 6-foot-10-middle slip through the defense of Golden State, he lapped it up to Howard and the pair connected with a thundering alley-up to increase their lead.

James remains one of the NBA’s greatest passers-by, and his ability to effortlessly throw the basketball into the perfect position, will let the Lakers roll this season. If Howard wants to shake up his competition at the Slam Dunk Contest and win his title, the 34-year-old must call in LeBron’s help to create some breathtaking dunks.