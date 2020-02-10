LeBron James, Anthony Davis among those in the provisional Team USA roster for the 2020 Olympic Games

Brett Davis-VS Sport TODAY

USA Basketball has officially announced its preliminary selection of 44 men before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The names cannot be considered too surprising. They contain the top names that the United States has to offer. That includes Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

They are accompanied by the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, of the Golden State Warriors. The headliners don’t stop there. Reigning NBA Final MVP Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is joined by new teammate Paul George as members of the provisional team.

The roster is eventually reduced to 12 players in June with the Olympic Games officially set to start on July 24.

The expectation here is that most, if not all, players chosen for the final grid will accept the invitation to Japan.