LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo design team rosters for the 2020 NBA All-Star game

NEW YORK, United States of America, February 7, 2020 / – Team LeBron: Drafts Davis No. 1 overall; Selects Leonard, Dončić and Harden for the grid; Team Giannis: Drafts Embiid No. 2 overalls; Selects Siakam, Walker and Young for the grid; Each team chooses the Chicago Community Organization for the NBA All Star game.

Captain LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks selected the team lineups for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, as revealed in TNT’s presentation of the NBA All-Star Draft tonight.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers was selected by James with the first overall win in the 2020 NBA All-Star Draft. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers was designed by Antetokounmpo as the number 2 overall. Below and in the appendix you will find the complete selection results and the team line-ups for the NBA All-Star game.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, February 16 at the United Center in Chicago and will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET at TNT and ESPN Radio in the US. NBA All-Star 2020 reaches fans in more than 200 countries and territories in almost 50 languages ​​on TVs, computers, mobile phones and tablets.

James and Antetokounmpo designed the NBA All Star Game team lists from the pool of players that were chosen as starters and reserves in each conference. The two captains made 11 picks – four starters and seven reserves – regardless of the conference affiliation or the position of a player.

During the NBA All-Star Draft, the eight remaining starters (except James and Antetokounmpo) were selected in the first round. The 14 reserves were selected in the second round. James, who was the best overall finalist in the fan election, was awarded the first choice in the first round. Antetokounmpo made the first choice in the second round. The captains took turns in each round until all players in that round had been selected.

Both NBA All-Star Game teams will play for a Chicago-based charity, as selected by James and Antetokounmpo. Team LeBron will play for Chicago Scholars, a nonprofit leadership development organization that enables academically minded students from unused communities to graduate from college and become the next generation of leaders. Team Giannis will play for After School Matters, a nonprofit that provides life-changing opportunities for after school and summer programs to nearly 19,000 teenagers in Chicago each year.

As part of the new format for the NBA 2020 all-star game, the two teams are battling to win each quarter for their charities. Click here for more information about the new format.

Team Giannis will wear the red NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms from Jordan Brand and Team LeBron the blue NBA All-Star 2020 uniforms from Jordan Brand. As previously announced, Team Giannis will wear number 24 and Team LeBron number 2 – the basketball jersey numbers of the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Both teams wear nine-star jersey badges that represent Kobe, Gianna, and their seven friends and teammates who tragically died in a helicopter accident on January 26.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selects the replacement for any player who cannot participate in the All Star game and selects a player from the same conference as the player to be replaced. The selection of Silver would join the team that designed the replaced player. If a replaced player is a starter, the head coach of that team would name a new starter from his team’s reserve group. Lakers ‘head coach, Frank Vogel, will lead the LeBron team, and Toronto Raptors’ head coach, Nick Nurse, will head the Giannis team.