LeBron James ended the game on Saturday night with 29 points (9/18 FG, 1/6 3PT, 10/13 FT), seven boards and eight assists, and the JaVale McGee-less ticket got theft and eight Angeles Lakers sales in 35 minutes ’91 -108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. James passed Kobe Bryant and finished third in the NBA overall ranking. The Lakers have lost three of their last six games but are still at the top of the Western Coference with a record 36:10 while the Sixers improved to 30: 17. After the game, LeBron spoke about his relationship with Kobe:

“He gave me a pair of his shoes that I wore the following night. I was 15 and he was 14 and I wore them anyway.” @KingJames tells of his relationship with @kobebryant, which closes after he is on the NBA list of all time. L #Lakers pic.twitter.com/n6p4nN5sQk

