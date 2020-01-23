Photo: ClutchPoints

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ 100:92 win over the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Wednesday evening, striker LeBron James remains 44th behind Kobe Bryant in third place in the NBA overall ranking. After the game, James was asked what it means to overtake Kobe:

“I don’t know. I didn’t really think much about it. It’s another guy I looked up to when I was in elementary and high school and saw him come straight from high school … he’s someone that I use as inspiration. I saw a 17 year old boy get into the NBA and try to influence a franchise.

I used that as motivation. He helped me before he knew what he could do about me. Just being able to wear the same jersey he was wearing at this point in my career, being with this historic franchise and only representing the purple and gold is very humiliating. It’s stupid. Kobe is a legend, that’s damn sure, ”said James about Lakers Nation.