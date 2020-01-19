Lebanon will release protesters arrested after the night of the unrest

BEIRUT – The Lebanese prosecutor ordered the release of more than 30 people arrested the previous evening, the National State News Agency said, on the worst day of violence since the protests broke out three months ago.

Prosecutors said all 34 detainees should be released, except those with other pending cases.

The clashes took place against the backdrop of a rapidly worsening financial crisis and a persistent dead end in the formation of a new government. The cabinet, led by Prime Minister Saad Hariri, resigned in late October.

Demonstrators called for further rallies on Sunday.

The riot police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on Saturday to disperse thousands of demonstrators who had gathered in front of the parliament and downtown Beirut. The demonstrators, who came from the north, east and capital of the country, threw torches at security forces, metal bars, stones and branches.

The violent street battles lasted almost nine hours and were one of the worst riot scenes since protests broke out in mid-October.

At least 377 people were injured in the clashes, including according to the Red Cross and Lebanese civil defense. More than 120 of them were treated in hospitals, including an eye injury and members of the security forces. The clashes also took place in the courtyard and on the steps of a mosque in the city center. The Sunni Fatwa’s top Muslim office called it “inappropriate” and said that the demonstrators had sought refuge in the mosque and taken care of it.

Protesters smashed windows and facade of the headquarters of the country’s banking association with metal bars. Security forces set fire to several tents that were set up by demonstrators nearby.

Interior Minister Raya El Hassan said Saturday that security forces have been ordered to protect peaceful protests. “But for the protests to become an obvious attack on security forces and public and private property, it is condemned and totally unacceptable,” she tweeted.

However, Human Rights Watch described the reaction of the security forces as “brutal” and called for an urgent end to the “culture of impunity” for police abuse.

“There was no justification for the brutal use of violence by the Lebanese riot police against largely peaceful demonstrators in downtown Beirut,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW shooting tear gas canisters on the demonstrators’ heads, shooting rubber bullets in the eyes, and people in Hospitals and attack in a mosque. ”

The demonstrators have rallied against the country’s political elite, which has ruled Lebanon since the end of the civil war from 1975 to 1990. The demonstrators accuse politicians of widespread corruption and mismanagement in a country where one of the world’s largest debt ratios has accumulated.

Panic and anger hit the public as their local currency, which has been pegged to the dollar for more than two decades, was brought to its knees. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 60% of its value on the black market in recent weeks. In the already heavily indebted country, which relies on imports for most of its basic goods, the economy has not grown and foreign inflows have dried up.

In the meantime, banks have introduced informal capital controls that limit the withdrawal of dollars and foreign transfers.

Prime Minister-elect Hassan Diab was expected to announce an 18-member cabinet on Friday. At the last minute, however, there were clashes between political groups that undermined his latest attempt.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.