Lebanon Forms New Government After Months of Protests

After months of escalating protests, Lebanon has appointed a new Prime Minister and a new cabinet.

Hassan Diab, professor and former minister of education, will assume the main role, according to a statement read Tuesday by an official at the presidential palace of Baabda in Beirut. He was appointed with the support of Hezbollah, its allies, and the Free Patriotic Movement, a Christian political party.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Diab said the nationwide protests that forced the resignation of his predecessor had “unified the country and broken the imaginary barrier between sects”.

For 97 days, the protesters denounced corruption and a sectarian system perceived to benefit the political elite. Hundreds of people were injured in violent protests over the weekend, who saw Molotov cocktails and rocks exchanged for tear gas and water cannons.

Although former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 of last year, he has so far remained in a guardian role.

Little-known character, Diab is professor of computer engineering at the American University of Beirut. His personal website quotes Oscar Wilde and describes Diab as an educator and an entrepreneur.

He will head a new cabinet, the names of which were also announced on Tuesday. In an interview with the Lebanese national news agency NNA, Diab described his ministers as “technocrats” who operate “far from political parties”.

He also said that a committee of ministers had already been tasked with dealing with the country’s financial and monetary crisis.

The new cabinet will hold its first session Wednesday morning.