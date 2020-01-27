Leaving Michigan's remarkable offseason position fights in 2020

The Michigan Wolverines are still a bit away from spring football, but the off-season conditioning program is ongoing and preparations for the 2020 season have begun.

There will be a lot of changes at key points throughout the roster. Here is a brief overview of the battles in which the camps take place in spring and autumn.

Quarterback: Dylan McCaffrey vs. Joe Milton



This is the one that everyone has circled and by far the most interesting. The dynamic athlete who finally gets his shot at the child with the rocket arm, who may be ready to put him together. The Michigan cap depends on how good one of these guys is ultimately. The bottom is probably about what they were as a 9-10 winning team. McCaffrey is likely to have the early lead here and will have to stay in the off-season, but Milton is ready to take the lead.

Running back: Zach Charbonnet against Hassan Haskins and then everyone else

Charbonnet is the best all-rounder on the Michigan squad, but given the workload, he may never be a Johnathan Taylor guy the Wolverines rely on. The good news is that he doesn’t have to be with Haskins, who breaks out this year, and Chris Evans wants to return. Add a real newbie to the mix in Blake Corum, and this is probably Jim Harbaugh’s most talented backfield in Michigan.

Wide Receiver: The guys behind Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell



Donovan Peoples-Jones (NFL Draft) and Tarik Black (Transfer) are gone, but the biggest offseason win to date has been Collins’s retention. He is the most talented offensive player in Michigan and has the chance to become number 1 next year. Ronnie Bell returns as Michigan’s most productive outsider and someone who can do damage in the middle of the field. Then a bunch of young, talented expanse will fight for snapshots in Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson, Cornelius Johnson, and true newcomers AJ Henning and Roman Wilson, to name a few.

Offensive Line: * Gestures on everything except Jalen Mayfield *

Jalen Mayfield is locked on the grid. That much is certain. From then on, we will have to see how it works if we replace four starters from the offensive line. The other four places are Ryan Hayes, Chuck Filiaga, Nolan Rumler, Zach Carpenter and Andrew Stueber, who returns from an ACL tear. This is as good as Michigan has felt in a while regarding its offensive lines, but it is now being tested with so many places to fill. Ed Warinner is one of the best offensive coaches in the country and deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Defensive tackle: everyone who is not called Carlo Kemp



Michael Dwumfour is gone and Kemp returns. That’s about all we know when it comes to defensive attack positions. Chris Hinton and Mazi Smith as well as Jess Speight will press for time there. It is likely that they will add a gradual transfer to the mix here as well. Given the current squad composition, it seems reasonable to see some three-man fronts again next year, but this group still needs to find a way to improve over last season.

Linebacker: Where Josh Ross, Mike Barrett, plays along

Ross’s injury had given way to Cam McGrone last season, who not only turned out to be one of the best defensive players, but also one who was to be represented on many of the 2021 NFL draft boards. It is fascinating to me where Ross takes all of this into account and whether it may be time to see Mike Barrett. He was mentioned as someone who could possibly replace Khaleke Hudson at VIPER. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Secondary: Depth in the corner behind Ambry Thomas and Vincent Gray



Don’t be surprised if people like Andre Seldon and Darion Green-Warren come here as real newbies. Gemon Green, DJ Turner and Jalen Perry will also play a role here.

Special teams: Jake Moody against Quinn Nordin again

Michigan will probably use two kickers again and ride the hot hand. It’s not that entertaining, but it occurred to me.

However, there are more position battles than this and we will achieve them when the off-season runs around. But these are the most interesting ones for me (okay, maybe everything except the kick battle).

Which position group fight are you most looking forward to?