Leaving cigarette butts in your ashtray can be just as harmful as smoking, says Study

Representative image. (ANP)

In a recent study, scientists discovered that discarded cigarette butts are also toxic in nature and can even affect non-smokers.

Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States discovered that cigarette butts fill the environment with toxic micro-plastics and release harmful amounts of nicotine into the air.

Daily Mail reported that the smoke could go on for nearly a week after the cigarette was thrown away in the ashtray. It even releases almost 15 percent of the nicotine that a burning cigarette emits.

Researcher Dustin Poppendieck told Daily Mail that the findings were surprising and meant that if a household did not empty an ashtray for a week, the amount of nicotine exposure to non-smokers could become “double”.

This revelation is important because many adults think that a smoking car will protect non-smokers or children, but if the ashtray stays in the car with the butts, “exposure will occur.”

The measurements were performed by NIST in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration. To conduct the study, eight of the countless chemicals emitted by cigarettes were examined.

Along with this, triacetin, a plasticizer that is often used to stiffen filters, was also measured.

Filters do not completely eliminate exposure by inhaling tobacco smoke, but instead offer a sort of handle. The aid helps cigarette users to prevent them from burning their lips or fingers, wasting tobacco, or getting stray tobacco out of their tongues.

