“Leave or get thrown away MNS Style”: posters in Maharashra threaten Bengali infiltrators

The posters include photos of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit, who recently made his debut in politics.

Mumbai: Days after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray declared his support to the government of Narendra Modi for the deportation of Bengali and Pakistani infiltrators, posters threatening the Bengali appeared in the Panvel area of ​​the Raigad.

Read: "Bangladeshis leave the country so that you are not driven out in MNS style," the posters show pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit, who recently made his debut in politics.

Raj Thackeray unveiled on Thursday the new flag of his party, which is saffron in color and bears the “rajmudra” (royal seal) used in the time of warrior king Shivaji.

On January 23, while unveiling the new flag of his party, which is saffron in color, Raj Thackeray had defended the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also announced a protest march on February 9 to expel illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Raj Thackeray had launched his party in 2006. The flag of the party then included saffron, blue and green colors in what symbolized the well-being of Hindus, Dalits and Muslims and an incentive for the development of Maharashtra.

The strong position of the MNS for the Citizenship Act comes from broad public support for the protests against the CAA.

