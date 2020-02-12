Learn to take a chill pill!

Missouri: Researchers have found, according to a new study, that stress can affect aspects of human thought processes, including problem solving. The researchers discovered a possible indicator of how stress affects the brain and changes its ability to solve the problem.

These results could ultimately help to understand and optimize the treatment of patients with stress-related illnesses. The results come from two companion studies with 45 college-aged healthy people who were genetically tested for the presence of at least one copy of a variation of the serotonin transporter gene (SERT), which is associated with a higher susceptibility to stress.

Study participants received a series of tests while being monitored by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The researchers found that stress does not affect overall performance for either gender or gene group. However, the impact of stress on performance related to changes in the overall functional connectivity of the brain in all participants, suggesting that the brain could provide a biomarker for the effects of stress on cognition.

“This can help us understand what is going on in the brain when stress affects cognition. If we can develop an intervention that affects the brain’s networks, we can potentially mitigate the cognitive effects of stress, ”said lead researcher David Beversdorf.