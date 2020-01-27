League of Legends Pro League (LPL) postponed due to corona virus

The second week of the League of Legends Pro League (LPL) has been postponed due to the spread of the corona virus in China and the rest of the world.

The effects of the spread of the corona virus are beginning to affect competition in esports. The Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL) announced at the weekend that the competitions were postponed to week 2.

A statement was posted on the LPL’s official Twitter account stating that any competition would be delayed “until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans.”

We decided to postpone week 2 of the LPL until we can ensure the safety and health of our players and fans.

We sincerely apologize to our fans that this has happened and we will share all information as soon as possible.

Stay safe and thank you all for your support!

English LPL commentators Jake “Hysterics” Osypenko, Robert “Dagda” Price, Oisín “Penguin” Molloy, Clement Chu and Joe “Munchables” Fenny also posted a video confirming that they caused the country to be caused by the virus Leave dangers.

“We don’t really know how dangerous it is, but it seems a lot worse than people say, and we’ll have a chance to get out of here.”

However, their announcement met with some concern because of concerns that they might already be infected with the virus. Fenny said that no symptoms had been reported yet, but added that they had contact with authorities to check on when they returned.

In addition to delaying the LPL, Polygon reports that WESG’s Asia Pacific final has been canceled. They were supposed to take place in Macau in February.

The corona virus remains a threat to the globe with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases, most of them in China. So far, 80 deaths have been reported. However, officials have confirmed cases in France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka.