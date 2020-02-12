League Endesa summary: Barcelona wins against Gran Canaria (vid)

Gran Canaria – Barcelona: 65-81

Barcelona easily won Gran Canaria for the 21st week of the ACB Liga Endesa. The team coached by Sletislav Pesic remains in first place in the table. Mirotic needed to rest. Higgins scored 16 points and Thomas added another 14 points. Oriola had an amazing performance with 14 points and 7 rebounds.

Real Madrid – Real Betis: 93-69

Real Madrid was better than Real Betis from the start. The hosts led with 15 points at the end of the first quarter (27-12). After the second quarter the game was over. Campazzo was the best player for Pablo Lasso’s team. The Argentine scored 8 points and had 13 assists. Erick Greene, who played for Olympiacos three seasons ago, also had 15 points for the guests.

Baxi Manresa – Zaragoza: 85-67

Manresa easily won against Zaragosa. The visitors made many mistakes and had many problems in the defense. The MVP was Cvetkovic from Manresa with 22 points and 6 assists.

Estudiantes- Valencia: 73-77

Overall, both teams were very competitive. Estudianted had the lead 3 minutes before the final whistle. The hosts led after 3 points from Presi (73-67) with 6 points ahead. Valencia replied with 3 pointers from Vives and Dublijevic. The team coached by Jaume Ponsarnau leads 10-0 in a row. Eventually, visitors won 73-77 against Estudiantes.

Baskonia-Obradoiro: 83-69

Baskonia easily won Obradoiro in week 21 of the game. Visitors were very competitive until the third quarter. Baskonia led with 6 points only at halftime (45-39). Sengelia performed excellently as he scored 19 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

