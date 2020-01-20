Photo by Norm Hall / NHLI via Getty Images

The experts debate Sheldon Keefe’s comment about his team’s immaturity and dissect the recent struggles of the Toronto Maple Leafs that are entering the All-Star Break in today’s Leafs Links.

Leafs links

Dreger discusses which defenders the Leafs could target (TSN1050)

Darren Dreger discussed the defense market and what the Leafs could do when they see the close on February 23.

(The Defense Market) is only great if you are willing to pay a high premium. The market hasn’t quite shown itself yet. When you watch both conferences, it’s a dog breakfast on the west side of things. Calgary made its east swing through Canada. I see Noah Hanifin as potentially a piece that Brad Treliving sees as moving. The name of TJ Brodie has been known for a long time. Outside of Zack Bogosian, Colin Miller and those types, there are defenders who may not be discussed regularly. I am sure that Kyle has had discussions with (defenders) clubs about clubs that we have not yet identified.

Leafs panic room with Justin Bourne (Sportsnet 590)

During Leafs Hour, Justin Bourne discussed what Sheldon Keefe meant after the Leafs lost to the Chicago Blackhawks by commenting on “Immaturity.”

This (immature) line really catches my eye and is something it refers to before I work with it a bit.

Here is my analogy to the Toronto Maple Leafs: some sports are about being able to do things that no one else can. Think of the long-distance golf competition. You stand there and whoever can physically hit it longest wins. If this guy doesn’t make it to this guy, that’s just the end. You don’t have to hit a billion of them in a row. You only need to hit it once more than everyone else. There are sports like darts where every professional dart player can throw a bullseye and everyone a triple 20, but who can do that over and over again? To get it golfing again, we can all do a good hit, but can you put yourself mentally in a position to take the shot you know you are capable of doing?

For me, these are the Toronto Maple Leafs, where they are the long-distance riders. You are Jason Zuback. You are a bomber who can. You have talents that others don’t. You can’t physically reach the Leafs level, but the Leafs aren’t mature enough to be able to do their best consistently – to do the things they can do over and over again. That takes experience. It takes years in the league. You see people like Jonathan Toews and Sidney Crosby and Tavares is even a guy who suggested it. You get the trouble and you get the performance all the time. I don’t see that in the Leafs.

I can see that in the Leafs. People say that they don’t work hard. You work hard physically, but you have to work hard mentally. We don’t see that either, but when you see such inconsistent results, I don’t see the mental work required to be an elite team. That comes with age and maturity and professionalism. I think Keefe said that with “immaturity”.

McLennan on Andersen’s recent bouts and season rating (TSN1050)

Jamie McLennan came to Leafs Lunch to discuss the style of the team behind the goalkeeper and Frederik Andersen’s most recent game.

Not everyone in this room likes the style of play Sheldon Keefe tries to connect with the group. It’s a risk-win style. If you’re not keen that night, you’re giving up some chances that are weird hurry and all these things. There are nights I watch this team and I know they want Puck possession and their D to look for options, but there are nights when I might not want to go back to Marty Marincin to look for options. You need to have the right types of players to join this system. I know Kyle Dubas believes some of them are, but not everyone can play and thrive in this system. If I’m Frederik Andersen, you’re a little worried.

Above all, he has to play better. He’s allowed at least one goal in the last ten games, and that’s up to him. Whether it’s wear and tear or frustration, and whether the system is worn out in any way – the goalkeeper needs to look first at himself and then at the team and what’s going on.

McLennan on sharing the blame between Andersen and the team:

I don’t know if you had a chance to watch the Carolina game live, but at some point they failed 5-2 and it was towards the end of the second round, and Carolina pushed. I remember thinking that Freddy’s body language was almost like he could laser his team, that he would be looking at everyone. He saved a blocker when he almost only knocked him into the stands and he said, “Do I really see what’s going on?” In the end, they surpassed the subject and we didn’t talk too much about it as : “A trainer didn’t like that, burn the tape, blah blah blah.” Ultimately, I remember seeing this and believing that I didn’t love the body language on Freddy because you could tell he was clearly frustrated with what was ahead of him and frustrated with his own game.

I think there was a time when we could all call Freddy the team’s MVP. This is no longer the case because I think he had too many games that somehow encircled it and said, “He has to be much better, or at least as good as possible for the group to settle in.” I want more from Freddy, but also more from the group in front of him. I think the team reads their media and reads how great they are and how talented they are, but great – a lot of other teams are like that, but they stick to a system and pay attention to the details. I think the Leafs get away from it too often in the game.

Ferraro on Andersen’s recent fights when the leaves are immature (TSN1050)

Ray Ferraro joined TSN Overdrive to discuss recent Leafs and Sheldon Keefes comments on the group’s immaturity.

Whatever the record, and all of that, they have given up over 40 goals in Andersen’s last 12 games. They won nothing. You can paint any picture you want and talk about the free flow game and how the game changes with Keefe’s new style. However, if you give up 40 goals in 12 games, don’t hit anyone.

I think that’s his reasoning when he says they’re an immature team. It’s like, “Okay, we’re all having fun and scoring, but we see that won’t help us, will we?” I have no problem with him saying that. If he was absent from the base or you thought he was gone for lunch, then you have a lot to chew, but I think: “He’s kind of right,” but he also left out a significant part of it too, and that is, no matter how you say it, your defense is just not good enough.

… look at this defense. How will that beat someone in this division? How do they get to Boston and then to Tampa? I did the game in Winnipeg and (Tampa) just shredded it. I look at it and think about the Leafs. “The Tampa team is really good and in the background they have either Hedman or McDonagh on the ice for half the game.” These are two pretty good guys to split the left side of the ice.

What adjustments is the opposition making to Keefes Leafs? (MLHS)

Are the Leafs recent fights aimed only at goalkeepers, or is the opposition making some adjustments that the Leafs will have to make? That plus thoughts about a possible takeover of Alexandar Georgiev, the upcoming team schedule, Timothy Liljegren and more in this week’s Leafs Notebook by Anthony Petrielli.

Now that the teams have enough band to spy on the Leafs under Keefe, they’re also making adjustments. Chicago, in particular, was ready for the Leafs to push through the neutral zone. They had a series of sales because their forward movement came back knowing that the Leafs would return, with their sticks ready to generate sales instead of simply peeling after line changes during these times when the Leafs are reforming.