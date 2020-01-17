It’s been over a decade since Glee first came out, but the cast remembers it like it was yesterday.

LEA Michele appeared this week on the first episode of the Showmance podcast, hosted by his co-stars Kevin McHale at Jenna Ushkowitz, to discuss the pilot episode of the series that premiered on May 19, 2009.

Related: Naya Rivera Says Never Beef With Her & Lea Michele!

The trio reminisce about the tough cast of teens and how they immediately formed a band with each other. Michele, who moved in with the castmate Dianna Agron for the first time, shared:

“We’re really having the time of our lives.”

McHale added:

“That’s what people don’t understand. We would work all day together and then actively want to hang out afterwards.”

While the Rachel Berry, Artie Abrams, and Tina Cohen-Chang photos look back on their time on the show, they also found out about how emotional it is now to look back, given the tragic passing of Cory Monteith in 2013. Lea shared:

“The moments that made me happy weren’t anything that made me emotional before about the show. One of them was when he took you to port-a-potty. There were so many moments that you could see the whole arc of a character for a whole season for a moment. He takes you out of the bathroom, and you see Finn’s heart. Oh my God. “

The pair in August 2012. / (c) Apega / WENN

McHale also viewed the scene as one of the “most memorable parts” of filmmaking:

“He and I were like, ‘This is crazy, isn’t it? Let’s remember it forever. It’s special.’ It’s just the two of us. I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s really wild.’

As you know, Miz Michele thanked his late girlfriend on the anniversary of his death in July, but refused to dwell on any negative feelings. The Christmas in New York songstress revealed that following the finale of the series finale, many cast members were stuck around for a season of reflection:

“People always focus on the negative. It’s just one of those things to show you that you always come back. I’ve always felt good about the show. I always look back. That’s just the best.

Thoughts on this, Gleeks? Can U hear the pod? Sound OFF (below) in the comments!

(Photo via Lea Michele / Instagram and Brian To / WENN.)