LB Josh Uche impresses at Senior Bowl

The former Michigan linebacker had a good week in the Senior Bowl from start to finish and was praised nationwide.

Uche was able to demonstrate his athleticism and versatility as a defender and to show that he can quickly go overboard and reliably contribute to passport reporting.

Athletic Dane Brugler called Uche a player who “made money on mobile” this week. “I received a text message from one of these scouts at the end of this week:” In Michigan you may be right with number 6. “It was foreseeable that Uche would play a prominent role in space combat due to his explosive speed in taking out blockers Brugler said. “But it was the way he developed throughout the week to take cover and play the run that really made a lasting impression. Uche had a week making money. “

Uche was credited with a sack in the Senior Bowl and quarterback Steven Montez was also pressured to intercept.

“He helped himself like every other player here,” a source told Chris Burke of The Athletic this week. The 6-foot-1, 241-pound Uche is considered too small for an edge breaker, but he’s not too worried about it. “There are certain qualities that an edge rusher and an edge player must be, and I feel like I have these things,” said Uche. “Some people are huge figures, but I have long arms that also help me to set the edge. And I have the speed and strength to do everything. “

“He has great twitching and jiggling and great speed in the field to overwhelm major duels,” said Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports. “Every time I looked up, Uche was in the background. That is not all he does. Uche also opened his eyes on the news and covered Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins with an impressive individual. It’s unclear whether Uche will offer triple versatility from players like Patriots LB Jamie Collins or Saints LB Demario Davis, but I’m impressed with his bag of tricks. There aren’t too many full-time Robert Mathis passes that did it. Maybe Uche can win like Yannick Ngakoue. As it turns out, I may have to rethink my overall rating of Uche. “

Uche prompts the masses to rethink their rating and brings him on the line. “I showed that I can stop the run, that I can take cover, that I can be in a pass hurry,” said Uche. “Just show that I can continue to do this, make the most of the repetitions given to me, and do what I have to do.”

Uche ended the 2019 season with 34 tackles (11.5 for the loss), 8.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.