Chandler Parsons’ lawyers say Atlanta Hawks caused “serious and permanent injuries” in a car wreck last week that could endanger his career.

Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of Morgan & Morgan say Parsons’ injuries sustained during Wednesday’s crash include a traumatic brain injury, a disc herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons quit practice when he was hit by a driver who says lawyers were accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was unavailable Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Day celebrations. Day.

The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and a blow. The team has added “Disk Injury” to its injury list.

Parsons remains in concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday’s game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team’s last two games with San Antonio and Detroit.

Parsons’ lawyers said in a statement released Monday that the other driver “admitted to drinking, had alcohol in his car” and “fell out” after the crash. Lawyers say the driver, who was not identified, was responsible for “serious injury and possibly ending Mr Parsons’ career as a professional athlete”.

The 31-year-old Parsons, acquired from Memphis last summer, played just five games for the Hawks. He has averaged 2.8 points and made more than $ 25 million in the last year of his contract.