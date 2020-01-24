A former Missouri prison worker who was born in Pakistan, complained in a lawsuit that her staff often referred to her as a “terrorist” and was sometimes asked whether she was “a suicide bomber”.

Sana MacClugage, who moved to the US in 2004 and became a US citizen in 2013, filed a lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Justice this week.

The 32-year-old worked for the Jefferson City Correctional Center from November 2014 to June 2019, reports The Jefferson City News-Tribune.

Her lawsuit states that her superior took retaliatory action after complaining about discrimination. This included assigning them to “inappropriate tasks”, such as collecting prisoners’ laundry, which is normally done by other prisoners. The lawsuit also says that other judicial officers have given a prisoner an indication of their complaints, which has jeopardized their security.

The Correction Department has invested millions in settling discrimination lawsuits in recent years. Many are female guards who claimed that male employees sexually harassed them.

The Missouri Corrections Department, which has made significant management changes, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press for a comment.

