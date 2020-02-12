Lawrence officials are considering changing illegal camping regulations News

LAWRENCE, May. (AP) – Lawrence officials investigate changing or potentially repealing regulations that make it illegal to camp or sleep on public land, in city parks and in Lawrence’s center.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city commissioners discussed the issue on Tuesday amid an increased focus on the homeless population after last year’s reception center greatly reduced its capacity.

Officials have said the city is more tolerant of illegal camping this winter.

During the meeting, commissioners asked city staff to investigate the effects of repealing the regulations, as well as the consequences of amending the regulations to make them impracticable if local homeless shelter is capable of doing so. But the committee also agreed that more was needed to fully tackle homelessness.

“If our ultimate goal is to have people camp, we will fall,” said Vice Mayor Brad Finkeldei. “That is not what our goal should be. Our goal should be to accommodate people.”

Commissioners also indicated that they would like to reconsider aggressive panhandling restrictions and a regulation that limits the number of homeless people that a church or other religious organization can accommodate.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.