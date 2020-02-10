Lawrence discusses limiting police work with immigration News

LAWRENCE, May. (AP) – Lawrence city administrators discuss a draft proposal that would limit interaction between police and federal immigration agents.

Lawrence police have written a draft policy that says the local police won’t help to hold a person based solely on whether that person has a federal immigration guard.

It also says that the police will not stop, interrogate, or arrest anyone solely on the basis of their suspected citizenship or immigration status.

The issue arose last year when a group called Sanctuary Alliance suggested that Lawrence would become a sanctuary city, meaning that the police would not enforce applications from immigration authorities unless it was a criminal issue.

The policy of the police usually does not require approval from the committee, but the committee is asked to inform city staff about this.

The committee will discuss the proposal at its meeting on Tuesday, and city staff will later return a proposed city ordinance for a voter to the committee, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The committee on Tuesday will also discuss a draft regulation on how city departments deal with undocumented migrants. That regulation contains a provision that prohibits taking into account immigration status or the collection of immigration-related information when providing city services.

