Lawmaker Plans To Fund Virginia's First Salvage High School In Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A high school specifically for students with addictions could open in Virginia. If state legislators voted to fund the program, it would be a first of its kind in the Commonwealth.

According to the Association of Recovery Schools, there are at least 20 states that already have a similar program. In Virginia, the recovery school would be located in Chesterfield County, but it would also serve 15 surrounding school districts.

“If you ask most of those incarcerated today as adults that their drug addiction started in middle and high school,” Carrie Coyner (R-Hopewell) said Thursday. “We have to do something different from what we have done as a state. Right now there is no protection for students in our schools who are addicted. “

Of the. Coyner is asking the state for more than $ 1.7 million over two years to complete the pilot program. If funding is approved, the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center would become the site of Virginia’s first recovery high school.

Chesterfield County public school spokesperson Shawn Smith told 8News that the program would help fund 10 staff members who would teach and provide treatment services to about 25 students throughout the year.

“What this allows them to do is continue to receive treatment and care for this addiction, this addiction, but also to have access to a safe and stimulating environment to continue their studies and, hopefully, , get that high school diploma, “Smith told me.

Coyner explained that the program is based on best practices from several other states with secondary recovery schools.

“We hope we come back to the General Assembly and the school board and discuss how it can be used across the state because we know there are children who need support in the Commonwealth” , Coyner told 8News.

The spending bill was passed by the House education committee, but there are still a few more hurdles to overcome. If it were to pass through the two chambers of the General Assembly, the recovery school would have to open in Chesterfield by August 2020.

