Law enforcement warns dangerous drivers racing through the streets before the MLK event

MIAMI – The streets of downtown Miami were crowded on Saturday.

Off-road vehicle and motorcycle drivers blocked traffic and drove around cars in front of the American Airlines Arena. This seemed to be an early start for “Wheels Up, Guns Down” driving.

The event takes place every year at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which takes place on Monday.

Despite a strict law enforcement warning, more than 100 drivers raced through the streets of Miami and got out of the way dangerously while passing drivers did their best to avoid them.

The chaos has unfortunately become an annual tradition, but Ramon Hernandez, who lives in Miami, said it was the wrong place for drivers who take to the streets with heavy car and pedestrian traffic and visitors on scooters.

“I don’t think you should do that because there’s a lot of traffic down here,” said Hernandez. “So there are a lot of people who cross the street to go to heat games and concerts.”

The event organizers say it creates awareness and prevents gun violence.

“It’s just something they invented to do all these crazy things,” said Hernandez.

Police officers said they would hold everyone accountable for driving the streets and prevent drivers from driving onto the streets this weekend, or they could be arrested and their vehicles confiscated.

