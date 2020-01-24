Chicago Bulls lauri Markkanen shoots a free throw in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee on Monday, January 20, 2020. (AP Photo / Aaron Gash)

Chicago Bulls striker Lauri Markkanen will be absent for 4-6 weeks after an MRI scan of his right hip showed an early right pelvic stress response.

– Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 24, 2020

Markkanen had a strong junior and junior season, but had problems in his third year this season.

His 15.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game are career lows, as well as his 42.4 field goal percent and 34.4 three point percent.

Markkanen isn’t the only big man injured for the bulls, as Wendell Carter Jr. and Daniel Gafford are also out for the foreseeable future.

Without the three big men, the cops will rely more on Luke Kornet, Christiano Felicio and Thaddeus Young.