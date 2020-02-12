Lauren Graham plays the lead role in a Mighty Ducks series for Disney +

AndrewEccles; Getty Images

Lauren Graham has joined the Mighty Ducks comeback, although not as you might first expect.

Disney + has just announced that Lauren Graham plays in The Mighty Ducks, comes to the streaming service later this year, but as first reported in November, this is not quite the ragtag pee wee hockey team that we all know and love from the 90s movies. This time the Mighty Ducks are actually powerful.

“In today’s Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from filthy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerful youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Brady afternoon) is cut off from the Ducks without mercy, and he and his mother Alex (Graham) wanted to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the murderous, free culture of competitive youth sports. ”

The ducks are now the bad guys and Lorelai Gilmore leads the charges against them.

The original trilogy began in 1992 and starred in Emilio Estevez, Joshua Jackson and later Kenan Thompson. The third and final movie, D3: The Mighty Ducks, was released in 1996 and focused on coach Bombay (Estevez) who trained his protégé Charlie (Jackson), and what we say is that it seems like it would be very easy to cameo by Joshua Jackson and Kenan Thompson and Emilio Estevez.

Graham also plays a leading role in NBC’s new musical show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist with Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen and Peter Gallagher. She previously played in Parenthood and Gilmore Girls.

Brady Noon, who plays Graham’s son in the series, starred in the movie Good Boys in 2019 and Tommy Darmody, along with his twin brother Conner, played on Boardwalk Empire.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will premiere on Sunday, February 16 at NBC and The Mighty Ducks will be produced in Vancouver later this month.