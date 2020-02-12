Laura Mercier hires powder dupes that can keep up with the cult favorite

Scroll to view more pictures

From makeup artist kits to YouTuber Holy Grail attachments, Laura Mercier’s original powder (an important difference since the brand launched a “Glow” version) is a recurring favorite among beauty lovers. His fame is an unmatched ability to beautifully fix the foundation without leaving an age-old powdery cast or a cake-like finish (yes, even under the eyes). This iconic favorite also happens to be the best-selling loose powder, although there are Laura Mercier, the powder dupes, who are worth trying. Nevertheless, there are many reasons that are responsible for superstar status.

This not only creates the basis for the whole day, but also extends the wear and tear on your complexion products. It also provides oil control without leaving the skin looking dry and structured. The finely ground formula lays the foundation and gives the skin an Instagram filter-like soft focus finish. Makeup artists also love the ability to gently slide over the skin to achieve a facetune-like finish that looks great in both the camera and the person. This means that you can avoid the risk of a Casper-like effect from flashback.

A generally flattering formula is another reason for their massive following. The non-drying, matt finish is a cornerstone for oily skin types, but can also be wonderfully applied to dry and mature types. Another bonus? The brand launched a shade for deeper skin tones in 2017 so that more people could take advantage of this coveted powder without suffering from a white cast effect. The only disadvantage of this quasi-wondrous product is, of course, the price.

Loyal fans vigorously defend his high price and claim that his unmatched performance justifies the financial setback. But there are affordable scammers who, according to reviews, Reddit and Pinterest, come fairly close in formula and overall performance. Of course, like the unfortunate problem with many affordable brands, the color palette is often compromised. Some of these dupes simply don’t offer translucent powder that processes deeper skin tones. So choose it carefully.

1. Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder

This affordable fixing powder, which is considered an independent cult status favorite, is a close rival to its prestigious counterpart. The ultra-light and velvety-smooth formula glides seamlessly over the skin and helps to blur lines and to structure and fix the make-up for everyday life. Fans of the product also like to bake with this powder, as it is light enough to remove and mattify your makeup without leaving the skin feeling dry. Another selling point is that it is also available in six different shades, including the “Extra Coverage” option for those who prefer a little more of their finish powder without looking cake-like.

2. 2. NYX Mineral Matte Finishing Powder

This pore-hiding, loose powder beautifully stages the make-up and keeps the shine at bay for hours, according to loyal fans of the alternative. Although this powder has a slight hint of color, it is more or less translucent after dusting the skin. While many fans of this affordable product call it their favorite drug powder ever, praise comes with a limitation. Many reviewers warn that Laura Mercier’s powder is similar in texture, finish, and wearing time, but this has resulted in a flashback for some.

3. Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder

Maybelline’s inclusive and powerful Fit Me products are popular for a reason, and their extremely affordable setting powder is no exception to this range. This finishing powder gives your base a bit more opacity and color. However, reviewers and fans of this drugstore claim that its texture is very close to Laura Mercier’s powder and performs almost the same way. Another advantage of Maybelline’s loose powder is the expanded color palette, which is not entirely translucent, but offers a wide range from light to dark.