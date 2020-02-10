Laura Dern wins her first Oscar

And the Oscar goes to (finally) … Laura Dern.

The actress won her first Oscar on Sunday night for her role as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix’s “Marriage Story”.

“Noah (Baumbach) wrote a film about love,” said Dern in her speech. “And about breaking down divisions in the name and honor of family and home and hopefully for all of us in the name of our planet.”

“I want to say a special thank you to the presents of the love stories of my life, my stepchildren, CJ and Harris, my heart and my inspiration, Ellery and Jaya,” continued Dern. “You know, some say they never meet your heroes, but I say if you are really blessed, you get them as your parents. I share that with my acting heroes, my legends, Dianne Ladd and Bruce Dern.”

In the end, he added that this was “the best birthday present ever”. It turns 54 on Monday.

This is the third nomination in Dern’s career, having previously nodded for “Rambling Rose” and “Wild”.

It was an exciting price season for Dern, who has already won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA Award, among other things for her performance in the film.

Dern started her career in Hollywood at the age of 11. As she mentioned in her speech, she comes from the Hollywood premier class and her two parents were Oscar nominees.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dern said that she would not prepare a speech in advance. “I was raised by actors and they taught me, you never know. I will soon be there. “