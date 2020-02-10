Oscar 2020: It is the moment of the Academy Awards when the best cinematographic work and the stars will take home the trophy. This year, the Oscar-nominated films and actors are amazing and we can’t wait until the end to meet all the winners. Well, actress Laura Dern won her first Oscar and Sam Mendes won the award.

Upon arriving at Laura Dern, the finite actress won the Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in the film Marriage Story. His performance received high praise and even the film was much appreciated. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in the lead roles.

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern For Marriage Story, Ford V Ferrari, 1917, Toy Story 4 and others win big this year

Laura Dern, who is also part of the Oscar-nominated film ‘Little Women‘ was excited to receive the award. He dedicated it to the filmmakers, his family and his mother. Dern said it is the best birthday present he has received.

Arriving in 1917 by Sam Mendes, the film is also one of the best films nominated in the category Best film. Sam’s film won the Academy Awards in the category of Best Sound Mix, as well as Best Photography (by Roger Deakins). On the other hand, Ford V Ferrari, directed by James Mangold, stars Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead roles. The creators took home the Oscar for Best Sound Edition and Best Film Edition. Toy Story 4 won the Best Animated Feature Film Award at the Oscars 2020.

On the other hand, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) won the Best Documentary Short Film Award, awarded to American Factory for the Best Documentary Film Award. Jacqueline Durran won the best costume design award for her work in Little Women. Once Upon A Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino received the award for Best Production Design. The Academy Award in the category of live action short films was awarded to The Neighbors’ Window.

