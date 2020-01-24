Latinx critics speak out against 'American Dirt': NPR

There is a book that you may have heard of now. It’s called American Dirt, and it’s the much-humored new novel by author Jeanine Cummins that was released this week.

It is the story of a Mexican woman named Lydia and her 8-year-old son Luca, who are fleeing their homes and embarking on a gripping journey to the American border after armed men from a local drug cartel have killed most of their families. It has been praised as “a Grapes of Wrath for our time.” In fact, that quote is on the cover of the book.

And that is one of the many problems with American Dirt, according to various critics. There have been tweet threads and essays that all claimed that the book uses harmful stereotypes. Even a hashtag – My Latino Novel – has appeared on Twitter, where people write their own parodies. But there is so much more to say about race and identity in publishing, about who can tell which stories and which of those voices are raised in the regular culture.

The writer of the Los Angeles Times, Esmeralda Bermudez, has been one of the most vocal critics of American Dirt. “In 17 years of journalism, interviewing thousands of immigrants, I have never met anyone like the main character of American Dirt,” says Bermudez.

This is a beautiful, melodramatic telenovela, something I would like to look at for cheap entertainment … But no one should call this “the great immigrant novel, the story of our time,” The Grapes of Wrath. ”

“She’s a bourgeois, bookseller-like woman who left Mexico with a small fortune in her pocket, like she was going to France or something. With inheritance. With an ATM for her mother’s savings. And why did she Because she flirted with a drug lord who is now trying to kill her. This is a beautiful, melodramatic telenovela, something I would like to watch for cheap entertainment, such as a narco-thriller on Netflix. But this should not be mentioned by anyone “the great immigrant novel, the story of our time, The Grapes of Wrath. ” Why? How have we come to the point in our industry, in the book industry and in society that this is the low standard we have? “

Writer Myriam Gurba, another critic of the book, pointed to a certain inaccuracy: “There is a scene in which the main character meets an ice rink. And she is completely shocked at the existence of this ice rink, as if she did not know that winter sports were playing in Mexico. And I laughed, “Gurba says. “I laughed out loud when I came to that section because I learned to skate in Mexico. I learned to skate at the age of 9 in Guadalaraja.”

Like many others who speak out against the book, Esmeralda Bermudez says that despite the author’s intentions, the truth of the migrant experience is not reflected. “My grandfather, my aunt, my uncle were killed in El Salvador at a time of death squads. Death squads sponsored by the US I got divorced from my mother, I didn’t meet her until I was five because of all this violence. I wanted to see myself reflected in this book. It is painful that I not only did not see myself, but I found all these things that make us feel constantly small. “

She says she understands that Americans who are not migrants themselves or who come from migrant families can leave this book with a completely different feeling. “This book has left many white readers with this very hazy feeling, such as ‘Oh my God’ about immigrants. And my skin is crawling. My skin is crawling”

We recorded an interview with Jeanine Cummins last week – an interview that was never aired because the criticism of American Dirt was coming hard and the conversation about this book had to change. So we called Cummins back. She says she has tried to avoid criticism, especially on Twitter. If I share what is being said, Cummins says: “I don’t know how to respond to this … Not everyone has to love my book. I tried to be incredibly culturally sensitive, I did the work, I did The whole purpose in my heart when I was writing this book was to try to improve the stereotypes that I saw very common in our national dialogue, and I felt that there was room … for us to humanity of the people involved. “

Cummins says she is aware of her own privilege, her cultural blind spots and the imbalances in publishing. “And that is not a problem that I can solve, nor is it a problem for which I am responsible,” she says. “All I can do is write the book I believe in. And I did.”

