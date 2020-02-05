Latif Ait, a Moroccan comedian who uses humor to reunite migrants, refugees and Belgians

It is a piece about hope and the result of a self-discovery journey led by a Belgian-Moroccan and his two fellow comedians.

The piece written and performed by the Belgian-born comedian Latif Ait, the Belgo-Turkish Erhan Demirci and Han Coucke, a Belgian of West-Flemish origin, is a comical and adapted version of De leeuw van Vlaanderen or (De leeuw van Vlaanderen) , a history novel about the medieval French-Flemish war.

But unlike the fictional novel, the piece is about real challenges that refugees, migrants and people with dual identities face in Belgium. In other words, it is about “newcomers” who want to get to know the country and who are still proud of their origins and background.

As a Moroccan-Belgian, Ait has been in that situation in the past. “It has always been my goal,” he told Yabiladi. Born in Belgium to Moroccan parents from the Tafraout region, the comedian went through an identity crisis, growing up, trying to figure out which of his two cultures he could be most proud of.

“I searched for the meaning of life and tried to know who I was,” Ait recalled. And that is why he decided to venture into this artistic project. “The piece is primarily intended for people in Belgium who make contact with Belgian and Flemish culture for the first time because it tells part of the story of the country,” he explained.

Sharing the same struggles

With his play, which began on Tuesday, Ait brings together different parts of the community to show them that although they come from different backgrounds, they can still find a common basis for co-existence.

And this self-discovery journey requires change, according to Ait. “First you get your culture and background from your parents, it is very expensive for you, but then you are also a Belgian,” he argued. “It’s good to know who you are so you can evolve by bringing the two cultures and backgrounds together,” said the 46-year-old comedian.

While Ait used comedy and art to answer questions about his identity, his fellow comedians did the same, each in their own way. “The three of us struggled in our real lives, we had the same pain and that’s why we do this piece,” said Ait. “We have been experiencing the same struggles in seeking our identity and that is what we are trying to tell our audience,” he emphasized.

In addition to his current play, the Antwerp comedian played various plays and shows in the past. After stopping his drawing career, he went to the stage, where he felt he could “say (he) likes and hate” in a humorous way and without offending others.

Ait, Demirci and Coocke are currently touring Belgium with their game to tell their diverse audience that they relate to their struggles and wish to adapt. In the meantime, Ait revealed that he plans to come to Morocco one day and perform his plays and shows at Tachelhit to honor his Amazigh roots.