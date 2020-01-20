Latest: Richmond prepares for lobby day, crowd continues to grow

THE LAST – 8:17 a.m. Hundreds of people begin to make their way on Capitol grounds. the the crowd is growing by the second.

7:32 am The crowd continues to grow. Police search every inch of personal belongings. Our 8News Reporter Delaney Hall says security was quick but complete.

Here is the list of prohibited items:

fire arms

knives, scissors, needles, razors and other knives

fronds

spring sticks or batons

metal joints

blackjacks

nunchucks, chains or other flail arms

throw stars, knives, darts or other launch weapons

stun guns, tasers

bats, sticks, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles

shields, helmets

toy guns and toy guns

drones / sUAS, laser pointers

Caustic substances (pepper spray), aerosol containers

Dangerous goods, fireworks, torches and open flames

other dangerous objects or objects that can be used as weapons

7:16 a.m. The Capitol is in a state of emergency. as tens of thousands of people are expected to assemble the day of the lobby after Governor Northam banned firearms due to serious threats of violence.

This morning, the Virginia State police and the RPD were preparing for the massive arms rights rally organized by the Virginia Citizens of Defense League.

More than 100 people are waiting at the Capitol to petition their legislators and also participate in the rally.

