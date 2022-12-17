Blues musician Kim Simmonds is dead

Kim Simmonds was the founder of the band Savoy Brown. Now the blues musician has died. He succumbed to the consequences of an illness.

Blues guitarist Kim Simmonds is dead. The founder of the blues rock band Savoy Brown died already on Tuesday evening at the age of 75, the band announced on Twitter. He succumbed to the effects of a fourth-stage colon cancer. One of “Kim’s last wishes” was to thank Savoy Brown’s fans, he said. “Your support has been and will always be immensely appreciated,” the band’s emotional statement read.

Simmonds moved to the U.S. 30 years ago and settled in Upstate New York. He remained an active musician until this year, when he finally announced on the band’s website that he had to cancel dates for the rest of the year due to his battle with cancer. At that time, the guitarist also mentioned that the band was planning a new album.

Successes with Savoy Brown

Simmonds founded Savoy Brown more than 55 years ago in 1967 in London. With constantly changing lineup, he was the constant. In the late sixties, the group was one of the leading representatives of British Invasion blues rock. It was especially popular in the U.S. and toured there several times. Among the most important albums were “Hellbound Train” and “Street Corner Talking.” The song “Hellbound Train” has been listened to more than ten million times on Spotify.

In their long history, the band also played at Carnegie Hall, the Fillmore East, the Fillmore West and London’s Royal Albert Hall. Now legendary bands such as Kiss and ZZ Top at times opened national tours for the group led by Kim Simmonds. In 1998, Simmonds was inducted into the Hollywood Rockwalk.