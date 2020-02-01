Latest News: VIrginia Tech Loses to Florida State | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Florida State’s fifth men’s basketball team defeated Virginia Tech 74-63 on Saturday at the Cassell Coliseum.

FSU, which rebounded from a UVa loss, improved to 18-3 overall and 8-2 at ACC.

Tech lost its third straight game, falling to 14-8, 5-6. This is the longest Tech slide of the season.

Tech followed the whole second half.

FSU has had 10 games – the most Tech has allowed the ACC game this season. Devin Vassell was 7 out of 7 in a 3 point range.

Vassell had a career high of 27 points and a career high of seven points. He entered the game with an average of 13.3 points.

FSU entered the game with an average of 7.6 team games.

FSU led 34-29 at halftime.

Down 60-44, Tech scored nine straight points to narrow the lead to 60-53 with 6:22 left. But FSU responded with three straight points for a 63-53 cushion with 5:30 left.

Hokies were 7 in 30 long distance (23%).

Tyrece Radford had 18 points for Tech.

FSU pulled 49% of the field and 45% of 3.

Losing 4-2, FSU went 11-0 to take a 13-4 lead with 11:01 left in the half. Tech was only 2 of 13 on the field and 0 of 6 on 3 points at that time.

Tech followed the rest of the halftime.

Dow 18-9, Tech ran 10-2 to reduce the lead to 20-19 with 6:42 left in the half. Hunter Cattoor had seven points in the race.

But FSU responded with straight games for a 26-19 lead.

Thanks to consecutive games by Devin Vassell, the lead increased to 32-23 with 3:11 left in the half. Vassell was 6 of 6 on the field and 5 of 5 on 3 points at that time.

FSU led 34-29 at halftime. Vassell had 17 points for FSU, while Tyrece Radford and Cattoor had 10 points each in half.

FSU pulled 48.1 percent from the field and 58.3 percent (7 of 12) from 3 points in the half.

Tech shot 43.3% on the field and 23.1% (3 of 13) from 3 points in the half.

