ATLANTA – The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team beat Virginia Tech 76-57 Tuesday night at the McCamish Pavilion.

The Hokies (14-9, 5-7 ACC) lost their fourth straight game. It was their third consecutive double-digit loss.

Georgia Tech (11-12, 5-7) had a six game skid in the series, defeating the Hokies for the first time in six years.

It was only the seventh time that Georgia Tech had beaten the Hokies in 27 games in the series.

Tyrece Radford had 12 points and Landers Nolley 10 points. Nolley was 4 out of 14 on the field, including 1 out of 9 on 3 points.

Michael Devoe of Georgia Tech (16.2 points per game entering Tuesday), who has missed the last three games with a foot injury, returned to action tonight. He had 12 points.

The Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at half time. Jose Alvarado, who entered the game with an average of 13.1 points, had 19 points in the first game. He was 8 out of 9 on the field and 3 out of 3 at 3 halftime points. He had 20 points in the match.

Moses Wright had 14 points for the home team and Bubba Parham 10 points.

Georgia Tech pulled 55.2 percent of the field in the first half, including 4 of 8 at 3 points.

Virginia Tech pulled 30.8% of the field in the first half, including 2 out of 13 (15.4%) at 3 points.

Landers Nolley II, originally from Atlanta, was 2 out of 10 on the field and 1 out of 8 on 3 points in the first half.

Georgia Tech scored the first four points of the game and led the rest of the way.

Up 9-7, Georgia Tech ran 15-2 to take a 24-9 lead with 7:08 left in the first half. Jose Alvarado had 11 points at the time, and Devoe had seven points. Georgia Tech was shooting 52.4% of the field at the time.

A Bubba Parham trey extended the lead to 55-25 with 13:18 remaining.

Full story with quotes later under a new title.

