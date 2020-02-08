Last of the woolly mammoths who suffer from genetic defects such as male sterility before they become extinct

The world’s last woolly mammoths, isolated on an outpost of the Arctic Ocean, suffered serious genetic defects caused by generations of inbreeding that may have hampered traits such as sense of smell and male fertility in the doomed population.

Scientists said on Friday that the genome of one of the last mammoths of Wrangel Island off the coast of Siberia revealed that the population was littered with harmful mutations. They raised genes from this mammoth in the laboratory to find clues about the demise of this illustrious ice age.

Most woolly mammoths became extinct about 10,000 years ago amid a warm climate and widespread hunt for humans. But isolated populations then survived thousands of years later on St. Paul Island in the Bering Sea and Wrangel Island in the Arctic Ocean. The population of Wrangel Island was the last and disappeared about 4,000 years ago.

The researchers compared the DNA of the mammoth from Wrangel Island with that of two older mammoths and three Asian elephants, one close relative. They identified a collection of genetic mutations in the mammoth of Wrangel Island and synthesized these genes in the laboratory to test their functionality.

They found problems with genes responsible for the production of sperm, odor, neurological development and a function involving the hormone insulin that allows glucose to enter cells into the blood to give them energy.

“We can activate those genes in the laboratory using cell culture and test whether they are functional or not. Not in this case, “said evolutionary biologist Vincent Lynch of the University of Buffalo in New York, who led the study that was published in the journal Genome Biology and Evolution.

“Mutations are constantly taking place. But the population that lived on Wrangel was very small and inbreeding, leading to an accumulation of mutations that would normally be removed by evolution, “Lynch added.

The sperm production-related mutations can have reduced fertility in an already shrinking population. The odor mutations can impair the ability to forage and even smell the flowers that were an important part of their diet.

“Mammoths ate a lot of flowers,” Lynch said.

The woolly mammoth, about the size of today’s elephants, but with long brown fur and immense tusks, first appeared in Siberia about 700,000 years ago, expanding through North Eurasia and North America.

The mammoth genome of Wrangel Island was previously mapped using well-preserved DNA from a 4,300-year-old molar. The new study is based on earlier research that points to harmful mutations in the mammoth of Wrangel Island.

With a population of just a few hundred, generations of couples between related individuals – inbreeding – caused harmful mutations.

“It is indeed a sad thing,” Lynch said. “Mammoths were literally huge and spread worldwide, and this huge reach was reduced to a small island in the Arctic Ocean before their extinction. It should be a warning about the effects of climate change. “

