Lassa fever: Kano Govt says suspicious cases have yet to be confirmed

The Kano State Department of Health said it had not confirmed suspected Lassa fever cases at Aminu Kano University Hospital on Tuesday.

POST DAILY reported that two doctors and a pregnant woman died following a suspected case of Lassa fever at the University Hospital of Aminu Kano (AKTH), Kano

Alhaji Ismail Gwammaja, the ministry’s public relations officer (PRO), told the Nigerian news agency (NAN) that it was true that the ministry had received information about the suspected cases.

He said that although the cases were reported to the Aminu Kano University Hospital, the state government had jurisdiction to disclose the facts on the matter.

According to him, blood samples from the affected people have been sent to Lagos for diagnosis and will be readily available Wednesday afternoon.

“We will surely organize a press conference on the reception of the results tomorrow in order to keep the public informed.”

Online media reported on Tuesday morning that some doctors had lost their lives due to suspected Lassa fever cases that had not yet been confirmed by the hospital.

It has been said that a pregnant woman from Bauchi State, who was a carrier of the disease, had a caesarean section in the hospital about 20 days ago.

The media report also said that two doctors at the hospital died of the suspected illness at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

NAN reports that the deputy director of information at Aminu Kano University Hospital, Hajiya Hauwa Muhammed. also said they were awaiting official confirmation and details of the reported illness as well as the deaths of hospital management.