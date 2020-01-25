No fewer than 15 new cases of the feared Lassa fever infection have been discovered in Bauchi State, 3 of which have been confirmed and are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Isolation Center at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi.

Giving an update on the state situation, the executive secretary of the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed during an interactive session with journalists In his office on Friday, said the remaining 13 suspects of the infection were currently under surveillance by agency officials and other health care agencies in the state.

The Executive Secretary said, however, that at the time of the briefing, no deaths had been recorded in the state since the epidemic, noting that health officials were doing everything possible to limit the epidemic.

Mohammed further said that the 15 samples of the suspected cases had been sent to the Abuja National Center for Disease Control for tests to authenticate them, stating that although the Lassa fever epidemic was not new in the state he described as “an endemic state of Lassa fever.” He said.

“We have heard of some deaths in Kano as a result of Lassa fever and there is much speculation regarding the condition of Bauchi. This year in Bauchi, we registered 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever, 3 were confirmed while others were negative. ”

“What happened was that a lady who lives in Kano came back to Bauchi to see her family and stayed a few days in Bauchi for a while and then went to a village in Toro LGA . The highest and most at risk LGAs in the state for Lassa fever are Toro, Bauchi and Tafawa Balewa where we have many cases, ”he added.

The BASPHCDA secretary added: “So she went there and that’s where the infection started but I don’t want to say anything more because as an epidemiologist, I’m not talking about what’s didn’t happen here in Bauchi. But the initial stage of the infection was Toro LGA. “

He said that in December of last year, the National Center for Disease Control sent them a letter informing them of a possible epidemic of the disease this year and advising them to watch for Lassa fever , yellow fever and meningitis in Bauchi state.

They should continue to watch from December of last year to March of this year and be active in surveillance. We are on alert, in fact, almost all of our money in this agency has gone to monitoring.

Our doctors and nurses are afraid because you cannot know whether a person with fever has Lassa fever or not. We told our doctors that any patient with fever should be considered Lassa fever, ”he said.

He informed that over the years the agency had discovered that most of the people who died from Lassa fever in Bauchi were due to kidney failure and stressed the need for a dialysis machine to deal with cases of Lassa fever because there are dialysis machines for other diseases “, so we need to have a special machine for this infection so as not to transmit it to others”, noting that it will cost 10 million naira to be acquired.

According to him, since the last appearance of the disease, the federal government has decided to modernize the Lassa fever camp located at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Hospital, Bauchi, in a center for disease control.