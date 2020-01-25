On Saturday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that it had activated a National Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate response activities against Lassa fever.

The National EOC includes representatives from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of the Environment, the World Health Organization, UNICEF , the US Centers for Disease Control and other partners.

Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, CEO of the NCDC, said in a statement that as of January 24, 195 confirmed cases and 29 deaths have been reported from 11 states.

Of the confirmed cases, 89% come from Ondo, Edo and Ebonyi states.

“In the past three weeks, the NCDC has deployed rapid response teams to support five of the affected states,” the agency said.

“The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, led a high-level delegation to the state of Kano on January 25, 2020, following the death of two health workers infected with Lassa fever.

“In addition, the NCDC has rapidly increased risk communication and community engagement activities to ensure that Nigerians are aware of the risks of Lassa fever and measures to protect themselves.

“There has been a drop in the case fatality rate for Lassa fever cases from 23.4% in 2019 to 14.8% this year. The NCDC continues to support treatment centers in all states of the country to effectively manage cases of Lassa fever.

“In addition, five laboratories in Nigeria have the capacity to diagnose Lassa fever in Nigeria. These laboratories are essential to reduce the turnaround time between the identification of a suspected case and confirmation.

“The NCDC and the three main treatment centers in the country – Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Center Owo and Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakalilki – are expected to begin epidemiological studies on Lassa fever that will provide data to guide the activities of research and intervention. “