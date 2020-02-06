Lashana Lynch calls Niecy Nash ‘a brilliant example for young people’

Photo by Randy Shropshire / Getty Images for ESSENCE

The red carpet at ESSENCE’s Black Women in Hollywood was full of fashionable moments, but sparks flew when two of the event’s honorees, Lashana Lynch and Niecy Nash, bumped into each other on the carpet.

Lynch praised Nash and called the actress Claws “a brilliant example for young people.”

“You are incredible,” told the No Time to Die actress Nash. “I have looked at you for many years, you are flawless in what you do. Your transition from comedy to drama has been quick and beautiful. And you have been a brilliant example for young people.”

Nash, who was honored with the Ford Vanguard Award, remained speechless and with tears in her eyes when Lynch added: “To me, the whole honorable thing is fantastic, but it doesn’t feel like I’m here to be honored, it feels like me am here to celebrate your greatness. “

