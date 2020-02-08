LASEMA retrieves a burned truck on the third mainland bridge

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) recovered the wreckage of a burned truck on Saturday, loaded with papers and other flammable materials on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

According to Dr. LASEMA Director General Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who informed the Nigeria News Agency (NAN), was burned on Friday on the third mainland bridge carrying a truck loaded with several bundles / packs of cardboard and other flammable materials.

He went on to say that research showed that while a LASTMA tow truck was being used, the wreck could not be recovered because the weight of the burned vehicle exceeded the capacity of the LASTMA tow truck.

“According to investigations, the burned truck has the license plate no. XN 561 AKD.

“The fire has now been put out very close to the Adeniji-Adele intersection.

“There were no fatalities and no injuries, while preliminary research showed that electrical sparks from the engine were likely to cause the fire that burned the truck.

“The driver of the burned truck was not at the scene to explain the incident and how it escalated to uncontrollable proportions.

“The fire was eventually extinguished by the efforts of the federal fire department, whose team first arrived from their base on Campbell Street, supported by the efforts of the Lagos state fire department.”