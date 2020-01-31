LA’s Latin American Cinemateca is starting the 2020 season

BURBANK, California – Natalia Lassalle-Morillo writes a series of thoughts, dialogues, video sequences as she plans her next project.

She is a film director, actress and author. As she works on her projects, she says: “It’s not about what I want, but what I notice or what I see and what I see that people don’t see or what I understand that people don’t understand because who I am. “

RELATED Latin American Movies Fighting for Oscars Exhibited in Montalban

Lassalle-Morillo was born and raised in Puerto Rico. In one of her latest projects entitled La Ruta, which means “The Route” in English, gives a detailed insight into the panoramic route of Puerto Rico and the people who call the region their home.

La ruta is one of two films by Lassalle-Morillo with which the Latin American cinema in Los Angeles started the 2020 season.

“It is an area that has been forgotten, but it is also an area that is rich in all of these ways,” said Lassalle-Morillo of the panoramic route.

It shows not only the beauty, but also the abandoned infrastructure along the route. When most people see the documentary, they assume that it was shot on the island after Hurricane Maria and the earthquake. But Lassalle-Morillo made the film in 2017 before Hurricane Maria devastated the area.

“When the hurricane happened, the whole island suffered from the blackout, but in these areas of the panoramic route there were areas that had no electricity for months after the hurricane and still have no electricity. Lassalle-Morillo said.

One of their goals is to give viewers the opportunity to get to know the people who live on this panoramic road. She says this is an area that many people cross but rarely stop.

“I want people to feel immersed in this landscape and understand that they can get a feel for it, or try to connect with the contradictions inherent in this island, such as one Place is so beautiful. also so messy and also suffer so much, ”she said.

In the end, the film gives a little insight into the world in which people live every day along the panoramic road.