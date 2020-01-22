Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sport

Larry Walker didn’t think he would be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final election year. On Tuesday Walker received the call he will remember for the rest of his life when he learned about his introduction to Cooperstown.

Walker, who joins Derek Jeter in MLB’s 2020 Hall of Fame class, received 76.6 percent of the 397 votes cast by voters of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Walker’s MLB career began in 1989 with the Montreal Expos. After winning two Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger Award in Montreal, his career with the Colorado Rockies reached new heights.

Walker quickly became a star and fan favorite in Colorado and ended the race with 258 home runs, 848 RBI and a .334 / .426 / .628 slash line in 10 seasons with the Rockies.

Walker received the Gold Glove Award seven times and received the NL MVP in 1997. He ended his 17-year career with 2,160 hits, 383 home runs and 1,311 RBI. He is now the first Rockies player to be elected in Cooperstown.