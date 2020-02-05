Larry King says Age Gap and religious beliefs caused Split with wife

Larry King talks about his divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, which he filed in August, three months after he suffered a stroke.

During an interview with People, the 86-year-old said the couple’s relationship had run its course and claimed that “it reached a point where we couldn’t get along.”

He said several factors were the cause of the dissolution, pointing to the large age differences and differences in religious beliefs.

“We had a big age difference and that ultimately takes its toll,” explains Larry, who is 26 years older than Shawn. “It became a problem. Also, [Shawn] is a very religious Mormon and I am an agnostic atheist, so that minor problems eventually arise.”

After the almost fatal stroke, Larry said he was confronted with some difficult realizations.

“I have thought a lot about what I wanted for the rest of my life,” he revealed. “When there are moments of accident in a marriage, you can overcome it at the age of 40, but at my age it became a lot. I wanted to be happy. Divorce was difficult of course. But there’s nothing worse than arguing.”

The couple had split up briefly in 2010 amid unfaithful rumors, but both parties denied the allegations.

“I never cheated my wives,” Larry explained to People, “My career always came first. I always said that if CNN called in an emergency and my wife called in an emergency, I would call CNN back first.”

From 1985 to 2010, Larry hosted “Larry King Live” from CNN. He currently hosts “Larry King Now” on Hulu.

Larry and Shawn, who was his seventh wife after eight divorces, share two children, sons Chance, 20, and Cannon, 19.

“I am married a lot,” he acknowledged in the publication. “But in my head, I am not a married man. When I was growing up, no one lived together. If you fell in love, you were married. And so I married those I loved. But what I loved at 20 isn’t where I was. at the age of 30 and what I loved at the age of 30 is not what I enjoyed at the age of 40. “

