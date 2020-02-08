Larry Jones runs as an independent candidate for the Lynchburg City Council

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 4:42 p.m. EST

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – Military veteran Larry Jones Jr. officially announced his campaign on Friday as an independent candidate for Ward IV’s seat on Lynchburg City Council.

“Together with community leaders, I will advance Community IV and the city of Lynchburg with the integrity and personal courage expected of an official,” said Jones when he announced the campaign in downtown Lynchburg on Friday, February 7th. Facing these challenges and finding concrete and lasting solutions that span decades will be a priority for me. “

Larry Jones officially announced his independent candidacy for the Lynchburg City Council in downtown Lynchburg on Friday, February 7th. (Photo: Courtesy of Larry Jones for the Lynchburg City Council Facebook page)

In an interview with WFXR after the announcement, Jones said he was ready to show Ward IV that he is the type of leader they need.

“I’m really looking forward to the start,” Jones said to WFXR. “I have put together a really brilliant team and we will continue to work on developing a strategy and putting together a really great campaign.”

In addition to his Lynchburg upbringing, Jones brings more than two decades of military and emergency management experience to his campaign. As mentioned on his campaign website, Jones is also on the Lynchburg City Schools Talent Task Force and plans to prioritize education on his platform alongside economic development and public security.

Jones will face Republican candidate Chris Faraldi, who has recently received confirmation from current Ward IV representative, City Councilor Turner Perrow.

Lynchburg City Council elections are scheduled for May 5.

