Larry Birkhead shares Anna Nicole Smith Secrets on Lifetime Docuseries

Larry Birkhead took viewers into his relationship with Anna Nicole Smith, which he called the “love of my life,” during a new Lifetime special that aired Friday night as part of the “Hopelessly In Love” focus series.

Although some of the new interviews that were done for the special came from the close friends of the deceased model, it is Birkhead’s testimonies that really wore the two hours when he opened about how their unlikely relationship developed and the crazy circus that it changed over time.

He also gave insight into his life with their daughter, Dannielynn, and the wild paternity case that unfolded after her birth. During the special, he also spoke about her ex-husband, J. Howard Marshall, his controversial relationship with Howard K. Stern and spilled Jealous of Anna.

Here are the 11 most revealing moments.

Anna and J. Howard Marshall

During the last 14 months of his life, the 90-year-old businessman J. Howard Marshall was married to Smith, which led to her being labeled as a ‘gold digger’ by many. According to Larry, however, her love for him lived on after his death.

“I’ve dated her for two and a half years and on the right side of the bed was a framed photo of J. Howard Marshall,” he revealed. “Anna thought he looked like God. She compared every relationship with J. Howard Marshall. It was a struggle. “

He claimed that she said their relationship was like that between a grandfather and granddaughter, and she considered him “sort of her savior.”

Larry also revealed that, long before he met her, he and his friends dressed as Anna and her much older husband for Halloween for a year – but although many considered the relationship a joke, he later came to believe that it was “a completely different thing “for Smith. “One of the biggest misconceptions about Anna is that she is a prospector,” he added.

Anna and Larry, the early days

Larry first met Anna during her work as a photographer at the Kentucky Derby in 2003. She told him she thought he was cute at the time, but it wasn’t until the same event the following year. In 2004 he helped her shopping for the Derby, and let Anna go hand in hand with him at a later event. “In my mind, I thought that Anna Nicole, who could choose her from a man here, is not interested in me,” he recalled.

She later invited him to become a photographer at her children’s charity camp in Nebraska and that is where their relationship really developed. “It wasn’t a red carpet, it was more one-on-one with the kids and she was a different person,” he said. “This was not a wild, crazy Anna Nicole. It’s someone who had a purpose for them more than a blast on television.”

They had their first kiss – which he called “surreal” – and she left him with her phone number. “The first night I was alone with Anna, she told me she thought I was an angel sent to help her,” Birkhead said.

American Music Awards Behavior

In 2004, Anna made headlines for her unclear speech while standing on stage at the 32nd annual American Music Awards. Birkhead explained what was happening behind the scenes and said that Smith had had an attack the night before.

“She started shaking really hard, her eyes went down in the back of her mind … I was pretty scared of me, I didn’t really know what to do,” he said.

As he begged with her to cancel the appearance, she did not want to disappoint Kanye West – which she introduced. “She said,” No, I owe it to Kanye, he put me in his video, I have to be there for him, “said Larry.

People were talking right now – and according to Birkhead everyone started to book Anna for gigs because it “got so much press and publicity.”

“The media used Anna and sometimes Anna used the media,” he added.

Anna’s alleged jealousy

Birkhead remembered that he had taken a solo vacation with Anna in 2005, without entourage. “That thing went downhill quickly,” he recalled, saying, “Anna was angry” because he spent time with a friend who “looked a bit like Marilyn Monroe.”

“I think Anna just got jealous, Anna thought it was competition,” he said, adding that she took revenge by taking a selfie with her middle finger with one of his cameras. That incident led to a major argument.

They split briefly and then reconciled before arguing again for “something stupid.” Birkhead called it back and forth “tiring,” saying they were getting divorced, but she got pregnant.

Her medication

According to Larry, this was not the first time she was pregnant. Earlier in their relationship, he claimed, the two lost a child to a miscarriage. Around that time, Larry said he began to realize: “She had many different health issues for which she was being treated.”

“She had epileptic seizures and she would get migraine, her hands would swell, she would have back pain because of her breast implant surgery,” he continued. “There was always something she would take. I asked early, such as,” You use a lot of medication. ” She said, “You don’t understand,” assured me everything was great, but I was still worried.

When she became pregnant again, he was curious again. “She was talking to her doctor and her doctor said,” No, you have to keep taking these drugs or you could get an attack and lose the baby, “he claimed.

Pregnancy secret

Birkhead claimed he was “sworn to secrecy” when Smith became pregnant.

“I couldn’t tell anyone because the last thing they thought people wanted to see was a spokesperson for a diet pill,” he said, noting that she was the face of TrimSpa at the time and was offered film roles.

“It was eating me, we went months without being able to say anything,” he said. Of course this would all get out of hand later as she got closer to the delivery – more on that later.

Problems with Howard K. Stern

Howard K. Stern was Anna’s old personal lawyer, who happened to live with her – something that Larry said he thought was “strange.”

When they started dating, Birkhead said that Howard was not receptive and “didn’t always accept the fact that I was there.” He added Howard “always felt like some sort of competition, it was like being on the Bachelor and like who’s going to get the next rose or something.”

He said the two would go to each other with jabs, “like two schoolchildren struggling to win the girl.” When he brought it up to Anna and said he thought Howard was “obsessed” with her, he said she simply said, “Shut up, that’s my friend.”

Larry also said that Howard was trying to make it so that paparazzi would not take pictures of Anna with Birkhead in public and would try to be photographed with her instead. “I said,” I’m not going to be treated that way, “Larry claimed he had said it after having had enough – Anna making sure the paparazzi brought them together two days later.

Baby Daddy Drama

When the pregnancy news broke out, Larry denied that he was the father in public. At the same time, he agreed with Howard, who accused him of leaking the baby news to the press. While they were talking about marriage and Larry even gave her a ring, they got into another big argument and left for the Bahamas. It was the last time Larry saw her alive.

He believes they went to the Bahamas so they could say that Birkhead was not the father and found that Anna and Howard “tried to say I never existed.” Her response: “It was almost written,” Larry said, “She said,” I am not coming home and this is not your baby. That was like a knife going through me. “

According to Larry, they remained in contact until her death.

Anna’s son Daniel

“They just had this bond, they were not a mother and child, but almost brother and sister,” Larry said about Anna’s relationship with her late son, Daniel.

“He was just her everything. She would do anything and everything, she was really practical,” he added. “I think in her mind she wanted to be the parent she never had. Daniel and I, we did very well, he was always very nice to me.”

Daniel, 20, died in his mother’s hospital room in the Bahamas shortly after the birth of Dannielynn. Larry, who was on the road with Anna at the time, said when he heard the news that he thought it was his daughter who died.

“I got a call from a friend of my sister who lived in the Bahamas, he said that Anna Nicole’s child died. I thought our baby had died,” he explained. After he learned what was happening, Larry said that “he was really numb, I was just shocked. I didn’t know how to handle it, I didn’t know what to do. I felt helpless.”

Anna’s Death:

In February 2007, almost five months after Daniel’s death, Anna died of an overdose in a Florida hotel room. Larry found out while watching TV in his dentist’s office.

“I denied it, I said,” I think I can fix this, I think I can fix this. I want to get on a plane, I can fix this, “he remembered.

The funeral was held in the Bahamas in March. “It was sad just to see her lying there. She was wearing a pink dress, a tiara,” he said. “We were all asked if we wanted to do something in the coffin. I told her in the note that I was going to take care of our daughter and I listed some of the things we did, the fun times, some of the songs where we listened to it and I poured it all out. Put the note in the box, they lowered the box and that was it. ”

Dannielynn

The paternity war “turned into a circus” after Anna’s death, Birkhead said, with Stern and a number of other men claiming to be Dannielynn’s real father. Eventually Stern began to relax Larry and showed the girl while the DNA results loomed.

“She was six months old, she was so cute, she smiled from ear to ear when she saw me,” Larry said from that meeting. “For a moment everything I experienced was worth it.”

DNA proved that Birkhead was the father of Dannielynn and he brought her back to Kentucky, where they live to this day. “You think about what it would be like if her mother were here to share it,” he said about his daughter’s performance, including being on the Honor Roll.

“My reward at the end of the day is to see my daughter grow up to be this beautiful young lady,” he said, explaining to Dannielynn about all the positive things her mother did in her life, such as her charity work with children and animals.

At a cute moment, the Larry special showed Dannielynn that her mother first wanted to call her “Cherry Pie,” but he talked her out. He also said that if love no longer comes its way, “I’m good at that.”

Larry and Dannielynn still appear annually at the Kentucky Derby – see how she grew in the gallery below!

