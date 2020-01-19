Larissa Nolan Column: Many of those in Fine Gael's Cabinet have no idea - Larissa Nolan

A friend of mine has a sentence that bluntly describes people who have no idea of ​​the real world: “No children, no idea.”

Of course, she is reckless. You don’t have to be a parent to understand the life-changing shift children bring. But it helps.

It is an uncomfortable truth that many of those in Fine Gael’s cabinet have a variation or combination of no life experience, no need, no children and no idea.

It is a point that should not be lost after the controversy over the amount of offensive comments made by the rightly suspended Sinn Fein City Councilor Paddy Holohan.

He emptied the contents of his head in a series of rash, fact-free opinions about crazy things that were understandably shaped by homophobia, racism, and misogyny.

But he was right when he said that working parents want someone in power who knows what their life is like.

I shouldn’t have to say that, but be clear – it has nothing to do with Taoiseach sexuality. Not that it should have – we have all kinds of families in Ireland today in a modern, inclusive country that I’m proud to live in.

This does not mean that we do not recognize that the three leading minds – housing, health and the office of the Taoiseach, for example – were not in our shoes.

A rite of passage to becoming a parent is to see how many variables there are in life.

A carpet train and many of us could get into trouble.

Ordinary people know it and it is basic knowledge in political theory.

This is one of the reasons why people think the government is out of touch. It often feels like someone has accidentally let a few Trinner students into the country to run it. Fein Gael and friends are mostly noble, privileged, justified. Your mentality is short-term and self-serving.

Your vision does not go beyond your own life stage. They are not aware of what is a reality for many of us. They act more like children than parents. “Mom and Dad” can give you the deposit for your house, said Varadkar, who tried to tell us that such an establishment is “not a sign of privilege”.

It’s not just privileged, it’s pathetic.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy speaks like someone who is removed from real life and looks down on them from above.

He says that living together is like “very trendy boutique hotels”. Would he like to rent a bedroom for 1,400 euros a month and cook and eat with strangers? Or is it just OK for other people?

The satirist Oliver Callan put it in a nutshell: “Leo thought it was a good idea to find the most distinguished man in Ireland and to blame him for homelessness.”

Varadkar’s most pressing concern for Christmas was the fact that the nightclub’s opening hours weren’t published. He said they were “archaic” and “disappointing” as if he had closed the pubs before the last round of pubs.

His festive adventures – a bath on Christmas day, followed by a competition day and a trip to India to see the New Year – were the time-consuming things most working parents would have at the end of their wish list, maybe after they ticked it off To visit The Irishman and have redeemed a voucher for a wellness weekend. Is Katherine Zappone really the most suitable person in Ireland to understand children’s needs?

She seems to be more interested in liberal academic credentials and identity politics than in issues that directly affect children.

Inertia is her defining characteristic as a minister of children, which is particularly shameful when you consider that the number of children in hotels has reached 4,000 since she started her job.

Did she have any thoughts about Sam, the little boy who imagines himself having dinner on the Dublin street?

Secretary of Health Simon Harris – who became a father last year – suddenly became particularly interested in vaccinations for children when it was a problem that affected him. Mary Lou McDonald previously pointed out to Leo that, as working parents, she knew the burden of childcare issues and costs.

Ireland has a proud history of significant social change as the comfortable rise for the uncomfortable. We have an empathy success story – and I hope we’ll see it in action on February 8th.

There are many incredible people in private and public life who are involved in social change in Ireland and may or may not have children and who may or may never have been exposed to financial stress.

Good politicians have the intelligence and compassion to see people’s lives in different circumstances. And consider yourself one of us.

